Welcome to the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, the annual campaign that recognizes heroes on both ends of the leash. Eight lucky finalists and their human companions will be flown to Hollywood for a star-studded awards gala, which will be broadcast nationwide on Hallmark Channel later this fall. Of all the courageous canines, one dog will be awarded the grand prize American Hero Dog title. In order to cultivate the next generation of hero dogs, American Humane will donate $2,500 to each of the eight finalist’s charity partners, and the American Hero Dog will win an additional $5,000 for their charity partner!

